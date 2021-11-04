Crown Price Reaches $0.0688 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $2,375.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.02 or 0.00964864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00275091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00240057 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,355,478 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.