CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Market Cap Hits $2.17 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 200.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00005991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 757% against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $14.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00094230 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

