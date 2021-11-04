CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

