CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CSWI stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

