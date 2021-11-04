CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
CSWI stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
