CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.33 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.70% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

