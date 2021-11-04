CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

CUBE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 610,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

