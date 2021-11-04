Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,233 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

