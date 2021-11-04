Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 23,943 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

