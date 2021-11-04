Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,652 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UI opened at $327.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.89 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.49.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

