Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 75,888 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

NYSE NSA opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.