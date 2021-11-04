Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 87,458 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after buying an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.