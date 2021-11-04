Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 261.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

