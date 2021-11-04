Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FOX by 2,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 9,364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

FOX opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

