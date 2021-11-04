Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 263.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,471.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,484.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,417.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

