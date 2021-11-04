Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 26,724 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.41 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $201.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

