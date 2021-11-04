Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 305,275 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 805.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Yext worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Yext by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yext by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yext by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

