Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 69,946 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 28.6% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $6,590,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,215.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

