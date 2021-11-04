Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,192 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

