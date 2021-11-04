Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,589 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $73.41 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.