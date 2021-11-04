Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,858,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

