Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 286.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

