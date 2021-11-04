Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of AXIS Capital worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

