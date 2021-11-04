Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 773.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.