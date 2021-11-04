Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,501 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Guess? worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

