Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Ambarella worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

