Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 242.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $16,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.