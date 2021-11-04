Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

