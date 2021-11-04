Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.48%.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

