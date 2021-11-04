Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.