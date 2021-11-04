Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 162.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after acquiring an additional 175,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.