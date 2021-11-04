Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 144.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,187 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

