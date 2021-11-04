Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,558 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $230.96 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $235.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

