Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 59,445 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.64 and its 200 day moving average is $528.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

