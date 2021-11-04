CUE Protocol Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $33.01 or 0.00053895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $251,410.88 and approximately $14,223.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

