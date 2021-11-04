CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 2,570 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

CURO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,931. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $687.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

