CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

