CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $13.25 on Thursday, hitting $195.00. 942,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $201.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

