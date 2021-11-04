CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.67.

CYBR stock traded up $12.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.85. 23,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $187.87. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

