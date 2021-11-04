CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $14.80 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,559.69 or 1.00056143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00060955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

