DA Davidson Comments on CB Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CB Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.00 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 500.5% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

