DA Davidson Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.