DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

