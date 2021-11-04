DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $26,626.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00394795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,596,183,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.