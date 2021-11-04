Datamine (DAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,547.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $368,111.39 and approximately $13,547.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.59 or 0.00425510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.78 or 0.01003838 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,479,717 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

