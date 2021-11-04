DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 15.3%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.