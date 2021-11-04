DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1.40 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,158.70 or 1.00122229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.01 or 0.00325394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00061368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

