Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.50% of Deckers Outdoor worth $53,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $408.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,697 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.