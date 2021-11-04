DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 52% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 52% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $2.75 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,408,382 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

