Dego Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.95 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.86 or 0.00016025 BTC on major exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $84.86 million and $30.95 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.