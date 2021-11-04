Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DLX traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 624,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,538. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.60. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

